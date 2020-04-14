Digital Gold Price Hits $56.20 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $56.20 or 0.00821876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $648,880.42 and approximately $16.51 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.04 or 0.02764454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00226071 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 17,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,545 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

