Digital Fantasy Sports Price Hits $0.0451 on Top Exchanges (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.18 or 0.04374282 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00037605 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009444 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

