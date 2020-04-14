Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.43. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 104,404 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on DFFN. ValuEngine raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.
The stock has a market cap of $13.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.
Featured Story: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.