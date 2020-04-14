Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.43. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 104,404 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFFN. ValuEngine raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $13.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 231,303 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

