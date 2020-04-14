Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.7% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Diana Shipping and Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $220.73 million 0.58 -$10.53 million $0.06 23.50 Genco Shipping & Trading $389.50 million 0.60 -$55.99 million ($0.67) -8.30

Diana Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genco Shipping & Trading. Genco Shipping & Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diana Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Diana Shipping and Genco Shipping & Trading, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00 Genco Shipping & Trading 0 2 2 0 2.50

Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 129.32%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Diana Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Diana Shipping and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping -4.91% 1.86% 1.00% Genco Shipping & Trading -14.37% -2.80% -1.80%

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Diana Shipping on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 5, 2019, the company's fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 2 Panamax, 6 Ultramax, 20 Supramax, and 13 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 5,075,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

