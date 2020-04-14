DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.