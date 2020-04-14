Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.83.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 229.81 and a beta of 0.72. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond Eagle Acquisition (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.