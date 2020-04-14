Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 1.3% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra lifted their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.62. The company had a trading volume of 433,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.35. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

