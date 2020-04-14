Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Takes $13.69 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,286 shares of company stock worth $99,772,075. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

