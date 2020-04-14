Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 62,545 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,545 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,921,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,277,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.