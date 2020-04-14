Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 46,539 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,539 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,135,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The company has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura lowered their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.