Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 111,776 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Intel by 6.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 42,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 81,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.70. 23,234,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

