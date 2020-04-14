Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $28.54 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.3% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,348,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,904. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.