Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 726,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,039 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $14,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVBF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 2,966.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

