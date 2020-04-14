Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 19,895 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,348,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,401,304. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

