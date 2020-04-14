Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 1,620 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $84.91. 13,779,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,116,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.15.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

