Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 109,875 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,875 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $17,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.19. 3,612,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

