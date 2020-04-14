Delta Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S comprises 3.2% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 55,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 282,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $314.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.25. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Several research firms recently commented on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas cut NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

