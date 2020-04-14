Delta Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 2.0% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.35. 8,379,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,571,488. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

