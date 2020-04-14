Delta Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

NYSE COP traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. 7,217,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,496,093. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.42. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

