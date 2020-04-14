Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Sony accounts for 3.5% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,054,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,026,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,934,000 after acquiring an additional 52,935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sony by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 500,245 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sony by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after acquiring an additional 183,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sony by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

SNE traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 113,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,431. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $46.39 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

