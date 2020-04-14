Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 3.0% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Intel by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $60.49. 16,661,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

