Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 54.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.52.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.42. 189,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.