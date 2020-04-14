Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 2.5% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 187,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 38,936 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.19. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

