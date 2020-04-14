Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.9% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.82.

Shares of GD traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.19. 81,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,713. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.