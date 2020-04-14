Delta Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 2.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

NSC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,272. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.