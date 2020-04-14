Delta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.6% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after buying an additional 318,519 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,209,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.72. 15,595,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,598,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.