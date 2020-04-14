Delta Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $3.84 on Tuesday, reaching $150.24. 2,226,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,677. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

