Delta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,535 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of BP by 11.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth approximately $20,075,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BP by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in BP by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 35,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BP by 3.6% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BP. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,383,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,619,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

