Delta Capital Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for about 2.8% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,639,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after purchasing an additional 265,354 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $253.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $261.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.26.

APD stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.51. The stock had a trading volume of 671,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,815. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

