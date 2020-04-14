Delta Capital Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up about 2.5% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in United Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,415,000. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 125,686 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 147,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 609,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,484,000 after buying an additional 141,816 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

UTX traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $61.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,416,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

