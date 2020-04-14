Delta Capital Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.5% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 782,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after purchasing an additional 732,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,121 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.08. 34,221,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,935,840. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

