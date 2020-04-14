Delta Capital Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 1.9% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 114,352 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus cut their target price on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE UN traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 311,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

