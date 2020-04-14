Delta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.2% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.93.

Shares of AAPL traded up $14.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.53. 38,647,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. The firm has a market cap of $1,195.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

