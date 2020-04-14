Delta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 2.3% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

BDX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.06. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

