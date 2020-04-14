Delta Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.6% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,685,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,154,198. The company has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

