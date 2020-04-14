DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Gap Up to $6.29

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $6.29. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 116,464 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCP shares. Barclays lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.82.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van bought 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $464,400.00. Also, CFO Sean O’brien bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $99,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

