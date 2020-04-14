David Ottewell Sells 12,621 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.97, for a total transaction of C$163,664.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,000,437.37.

David Ottewell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, David Ottewell sold 13,208 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total transaction of C$169,463.92.

On Tuesday, February 18th, David Ottewell sold 15,289 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.33, for a total transaction of C$188,495.02.

On Monday, February 10th, David Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$150,316.52.

On Thursday, February 6th, David Ottewell sold 12,940 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total transaction of C$156,289.32.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13, a current ratio of 79.55 and a quick ratio of 79.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.40. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.00 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -173.02.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

