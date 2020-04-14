DaTa eXchange (DTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,521.00

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.77 or 0.04369065 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00067678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014550 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009973 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003430 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

