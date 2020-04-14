Dash (DASH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $719.57 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. Dash has a market capitalization of $682.50 million and $719.57 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $72.31 or 0.01053568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053435 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00239219 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000734 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,439,064 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

