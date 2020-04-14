Darren John Blasutti Sells 49,000 Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Stock

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Senior Officer Darren John Blasutti sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$190,120.00.

Shares of USA stock opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.61. Americas Silver Corp has a twelve month low of C$1.39 and a twelve month high of C$5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.50.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$17.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Laurentian lowered their price target on Americas Silver from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.