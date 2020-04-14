D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 70.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 978,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 403,076 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $33,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 158,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 43.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 35.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $2.41 on Monday, reaching $38.63. 7,522,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

