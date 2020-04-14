CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the first quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 41,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 70,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,669,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,249,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,710,413. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

