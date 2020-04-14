CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.3% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stolper Co acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 13.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,216,000 after purchasing an additional 83,635 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 279,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 624,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shares of CVS traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.56. 8,245,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,766,901. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

