CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $58.96. 9,984,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,745,526. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

