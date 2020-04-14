CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CVS Health by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,984,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,526. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

