Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cumulus Media from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cumulus Media from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

CMLS opened at $3.83 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 383,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 251,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 180,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 98,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

