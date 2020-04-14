CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$12.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.43. 223,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,694. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.14 and a 52 week high of C$17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.06.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

