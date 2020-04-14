Cryptopay Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.49 million and $482.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00054481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.25 or 0.04455724 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00067390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00038359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014451 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010124 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003390 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,365,341 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

