CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Friday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC lowered CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About CRODA INTL PLC/ADR

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

