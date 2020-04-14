CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Friday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC lowered CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

