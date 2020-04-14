Croda International Plc (CRDA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 50.50 on May 28th

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 50.50 ($0.66) per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 4,597.04 ($60.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,387.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,799.76. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23).

In other news, insider Keith Layden sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,484 ($58.98), for a total transaction of £68,470.68 ($90,069.30). Also, insider Steve Foots acquired 22 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,306 ($56.64) per share, with a total value of £947.32 ($1,246.15). Insiders have purchased 103 shares of company stock valued at $428,956 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRDA. UBS Group cut their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,625 ($60.84) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,685.71 ($61.64).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

